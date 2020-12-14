You are here: HomeSports2020 12 14Article 1132910

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Cote d'Ivoire's stunning free kick goal against the Black Satellites (WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament)

Ghana's U-20 lost by a lone goal to LA Cote d'Ivoire play videoGhana's U-20 lost by a lone goal to LA Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana's U-20 team suffered a defeat in their last Group B fixture against LA Cote d'Ivoire in the 2020 WAFU Cup of Nations in Benin.

The West African neighbors, LA Cote d'Ivoire inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Ghana in the last group fixture at Stade de Gaules in Porto-Novo on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Issouf Dosso stepped up and scored the only goal for the Ivorians with a stunning strike from the free-kick.

LA Cote d'Ivoire top the group with 4 points followed by Ghana with 3 points as Nigeria exit the tournament with just a point.

Watch that stunning strike below:

