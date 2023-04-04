Watch Christian Atsu's second son dribble opponents to score in a football match

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

It seems the sons of late Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu are following in the footsteps of their father.



A video of Atsu’s second son has emerged on the internet with the young boy displaying his football skills on the pitch.



Marie-Claire Rupio, the mother of Atsu’s children posted a video of their second born playing football with his peers on Instagram.



In the video, Godwin Atsupie could be seen displaying his football talent and working on his skills.



The young boy was captured dribbling and nutmegging his peers in the match before finally getting a goal in the match.



In February 2023, Christian Atsu’s first son, Joshua Atsupie who plays for Gosforth Football Club Under-9 side won the Pro Motiv8 Tournament's title with his team.



Joshua was captured by his mother holding the trophy on Instagram.



Christian Atsu died in the Turkey earthquake in February 2023 and was buried weeks (date) in Ghana.



His wife and children flew to Ghana to mourn his passing and lay him to rest.



