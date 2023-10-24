Watch Charles Sagoe's goal for Arsenal in defeat to Sevilla in UEFA Youth League

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK born player of Ghanaian descent, Charles Sagoe grabbed a late consolation for Arsenal in their 2-1 home defeat to Sevilla in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday, October 24.



The forward scored in the 83rd minute to reduce the score but was not enough as Sevilla fired all two goals in the first half through Alberto Collado and Jose Antonio Lopez in the 19th and 38th minutes respectively.



He went past two defenders before he hit a low drive strike in the near post to end the game 2-1.



Sagoe enjoyed time action and also gave out a top performance to register his maiden 2023/24 UEFA Youth League after three games.



Charles Sagoe, 19 featured for Arsenal’s first team in an EFL Cup game against Brentford in September as the Gunners won 1-0.



He has also played two games for the U21’s with a goal and assist.



Sagoe Jr was born in England to Ghanaian parents, which makes him eligible to represent both England and Ghana at international level.









Watch the video below:









???????? Charles Sagoe Jr scored this lovely goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Youth League earlier today ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/20evQt4YG2 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 24, 2023

LSN/KPE