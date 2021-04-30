Watch Caleb Ekuban’s goal for Trabzonspor in draw against Goztep

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international forward Caleb Ekuban scored his 10th goal of the season as Trabzonspor held Goztepe in the Turkish super lig.



The hosts, Goztepe opened the scoring through Adis Jahovic in the 45th minute before Caleb Ekuban restored parity in the 88th minute on Wednesday afternoon.



The enterprising forward lasted for the entire duration as his side picks a vital point at way.



Since joining the club from Leeds United, the 27-year old has featured 100 times for the Black Sea, scoring 28 goals with 17 assists.



Trabzonspor are occupying 4th position with 64 points after 37 matches and are hoping to make it to Europe at the end of the season.



Watch video below



