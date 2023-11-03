Watch Bukom Banku train young boxer on the streets of Bukom

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as "Bukom Banku," has taken his passion for boxing to the streets.



In an inspiring move, he has been training young and aspiring boxers in the heart of Bukom, a neighbourhood in Accra known for producing some of Ghana's greatest boxing talents.



The former African light-heavyweight champion in a viral video was seen giving the young boxer tips on how to punch and improve his hook as well as increase his punching rate.



Bukom Banku's training session with the lad got the attention of people as they gathered in large numbers to watch him impact knowledge to the young boxer.



Watch video below











Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





JNA/KPE