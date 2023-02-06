Watch Brian Brobbey's brace for Ajax in 5 - 0 win over Cambuur

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Brian Brobbey helped his Ajax side continue their good run as they defeated SC Cambuur 5-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie game on Sunday afternoon.



Ajax have now made it two wins in two since the sacking of head coach Alfred Schreuder following a poor run of results.



Brian Brobbey was summoned from the bench in the 73rd minute as a replacement for Dusan Tadic as he came on to add two more goals in the 79th minute and just before the game ended he added his second to seal the rout.



Kudus Mohammed provided the assist for the second goal after some good footwork inside the box before Steve Berghuis tapped home in the 36th minute.



Captain Dusan Tadic opened the scores in the 15th minute after some good work by Davy Klaasen.



In the 64th minute, Steve Berghuis scored his second goal of the day as he curled home to make it 3-0 for Ajax.



Brobbey has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in his 19-game outings in the Eredivisie for Ajax this season.



VIDEO BELOW:



