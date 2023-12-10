Watch Brandon Thomas-Asante's goal against Sunderland

Sports News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a header from close range in West Brom's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Championship.



Brandon Thomas-Asante did not start the game at the Stadium of Light he came on in the 60th minute.



Sunderland might have taken the lead before fifteen minutes if Jobe Bellingham's close-range rebound had not been incorrectly flagged for offside.



Sunderland had a strong start and might have gone ahead after 15 minutes if Jobe Bellingham's close-range rebound had not been incorrectly ruled out for onside.



Despite the anguish of losing striker Josh Maja, West Brom climbed into the game and completed the first 45 minutes on top despite not managing a shot on target.



Daniel Ballard scored after substitute Alex Pritchard blasted in a free kick in the 70th minute.



Alex Pritchard was once again involved in the second goal, this time assisting Neil and lifting the ball over Palmer.



Albion got one back with two substitutes combining as Brandon Thomas-Asante headed in Pipa's left-wing cross.



Below is the video:



