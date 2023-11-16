Watch Black Stars second training session at Baba Yara Stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Black Stars continued their preparations ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers game against Madagascar with a second training session at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday November 16, 2023.



The Black Stars have been training behind closed doors at the stadium since they arrived in the Ashanti regional capital on Tuesday.



The team had a full house for their second day of training as goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi who missed the first training joined his mates in camp for Day 2 of the training.



The training on Wednesday recorded no injuries in camp as the entire team put themselves in shape ahead of the match.



The Black Stars will come up against Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium and Comoros for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.



Coach Chris Hughton will conclude their preparations for the Madagascar match on Thursday, November 16, 2023, with a training session which will be open to the public.



