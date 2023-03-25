Watch Black Stars' recovery training after victory over Angola

Sports News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars held a recovery training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 24 a day after beating Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Chris Hughton's side currently have no injury worries bar Mohammed Salisu who missed the game due to a minor injury. He was the only absentee.



Alexander Djiku who picked up an injury during the Angola game took part in the recovery session.



The players who did not have many minutes or were unused substitutes had intense training while others who played the majority of the game had a light workout.



Black Stars are currently a win away from qualifying for the 2023 AFCON following the 1-0 win over Angola in Kumasi.



The victory extended their lead at the top by three points after three games in the group with the second place, the Central African Republic on 4 points.



Ghana will travel to Launda on Sunday to face Angola again in the fourth-round fixture.



The team is still in Kumasi and would depart for Accra in the late hour of Saturday before their trip to Angola.



The return leg is scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023.





Watch the video below:









EE/FNOQ