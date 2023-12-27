Watch Black Stars new striker Thomas Asante's winning goal for West Brom in win over Norwich

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Bromwich Albion secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Norwich City on Boxing Day, with Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante netting the decisive goal of the match.



The sell-out crowd at The Hawthorns witnessed Asante's seventh league goal of the season, as he capitalized on Grady Diangana's setup on Tuesday.



Albion managed to find the breakthrough just five minutes into the second period - Diangana knocking Wallace’s ball back and Thomas-Asante poking home the match-winner at the Hawthorns.



The win maintains West Bromwich Albion's fifth position in the English Championship table.



Following his stellar performance, Asante has earned a spot in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional Ghana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Asante aims to secure a spot in the final squad, with pre-tournament preparations set to commence on December 31, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The 24-year-old English-born has scored eight goals and provided two assists across all competitions for the Baggies this season after 23 appearances.







Watch Thomas Asante's goal below





