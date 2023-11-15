Watch Black Stars' first training session in Kumasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.



The behind-closed-doors session was their first intense session ahead of the opener since arriving in Ghana on Monday, November 13, 2023.



All the 24-man squad named for the qualifiers were available and ended the session with no injury concerns.



According to the team's itinerary, they will hold another behind-close-doors session in the late afternoon on Wednesday.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar in the first-leg match on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The team will travel out to take on Comoros in an away fixture three days later, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.





