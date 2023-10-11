Watch Black Stars' first training session ahead of Mexico game

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The Black Stars have begun preparations for the forthcoming international friendly against Mexico.



The team led by head coach Chris Hughton held their first training session at the Charlotte training centre in the USA.



19 out of the 23-man squad named for the match took part in the session as the remaining players are yet to report.



Deputy skipper Thomas Partey who has made his return to the squad since June was present.



The other players include Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, and Edmund Addo.



Ghana will lock horns with Mexico on Saturday, October 14 at 24:00 GMT.



The game will come off at the Bank of America stadium, the home of Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.







