Watch Black Stars' first training session ahead of Madagascar game

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023, as they commence preparations for their 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.



Although head coach Chris Hughton had the presence of 24 of the 25 invited players, 22 of them were able to train on Monday.



Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni, who earned a late call-up missed out on the session due to fatigue while Auxerre defender, Gideon Mensah was ruled out on account of a minor injury. Also, Thomas Partey was not present due to late arrival.



The team will engage in intensive training in the subsequent days before departing for Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on Friday. The match is scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



Ghana lead Group E with 8 points, Central African Republic sit second with 7 points, Angola are third with 5 points and Madagascar are bottom with 1 point.



Below is a list of 22 players who trained on Momday



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Alidu Seidu, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku



Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Ashimeru, Salis Abdul Samed, Edmund Addo Wingers: Joseph Painstil, Osman Bukari, KamalDeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah



Attackers: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt





Watch the video below







EE/KPE