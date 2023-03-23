Watch Black Stars final training session at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Angola clash

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a full house for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton as he held his final training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the game against Angola.



The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras of Angola in Kumasi for the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifiers on Thursday, March 23.



The arrival of Abdul Salis Samed who couldn’t join his international teammates on time in Ghana because he was delayed at the airport in France completed the house for Chris Hughton.



Abdul Salis Samed trained with the team but it is not clear whether he will start in the game against Angola after having less time to train under the new manager.



Goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott who got injured after the goalpost fell on him during the session on Tuesday, March 21, also took part in the final training after he was cleared by the medical team.



Mohammed Salisu was the only player who couldn't complete the final training session after he was escorted to the dressing room over injury concerns.



The Southampton defender is now a doubt for the game against the Palancas Negras according to head coach, Chris Hughton.



Watch the final training session ahead of the Angola game:



