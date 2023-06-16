Watch Black Stars final training session at Accra Sports Stadium

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

The Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, concluded their final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



The team has been intensively preparing at the stadium for the past four days in ahead of their match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Ghana will face off against Madagascar in an away fixture at Antananarivo.



Coach Chris Hughton and his technical team have been putting in extensive efforts to ensure the team is ready for the game.



Despite a few injuries that forced Inaki Williams, Gideon Mensah, and Alexander Djiku to withdraw from the initial squad, the team currently has no injury concerns ahead of the match.



The Black Stars had a convincing 3-0 victory over Madagascar in their first match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



They are now aiming for another win against the Islanders to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON ahead of their final qualifying match in September.







