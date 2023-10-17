Watch Black Stars' final training session ahead of USA friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The Black Stars held their final training session at the GEODIS Park ahead of their game against the United States of America.



The Balck Stars have no injury worries aside from Joseph Aidoo who injured his ankle during the friendly against Mexico.



After a shambolic display in the 2-0 defeat to Mexico, the Balck Stars are looking to make amends in the game against the USA.



Chris Hughton who had demanded an improved performance from his charges led an intense session, which was capped off with a jam session.



The game is scheduled to come off at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 00:30 GMT.



This will be the fifth meeting between the two countries.



Watch the Black Stars' final training session below







