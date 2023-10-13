Watch Black Stars final training ahead of Mexico friendly

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training session ahead of their October 14 international friendly match against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The team, led by head coach Chris Hughton, went through a rigorous session that focused on tactics, fitness, and team chemistry.



All 22 players in camp were present for the training session, and they were all in good spirits.



Hughton was pleased with the team's progress in training, and he said that he is confident that they will be ready for the match against Mexico.



The Black Stars are using the match against Mexico as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Mexico is also a strong team, and they will be looking to give Ghana a good test.



Mexico is currently ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Ghana is ranked 61st.



The match between Ghana and Mexico is expected to be an exciting match.



Watch the Black Stars final training below:







