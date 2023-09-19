Watch Black Queens jama session ahead of Rwanda match

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's women's national team, the Black Queens had an energetic jama session as part of their preparations for an upcoming match against Rwanda.



The lively session was held after the team's final training session at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda.



Head Coach Nora Hauptle and her squad were in high spirits as they geared up for the first leg qualifying match in the Women's AFCON against Rwanda's "She Amavubi."



All twenty-three players who had been invited for the crucial training session were in attendance, emphasizing the team's unity and commitment.



Following the training session, the team came together for an enthusiastic jama session, aiming to boost their motivation and team spirit ahead of the upcoming match scheduled for Wednesday, September 20.



The match is Ghana's first game in the qualifiers and the team is determined to maintain to win.





JNA/KPE