Watch Black Galaxies goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim's incredible saves against Sudan

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim produced one of the best individual performances at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria to keep Ghana in the competition.



The young goalkeeper's last-minute saves denied Sudan a way back into the game and potentially a winner.



With the Black Galaxies 2-1 up, the pressure was on the team as Sudan mounted waves and waves of attack.



However, Ibrahim was equal to the task, making three-point black saves as Ghana ended the game 3-1 winners.



The Black Galaxies will now wait for the final group games to determine their position in Group C.



"Yesterday night was a great Feeling. Great comeback and Qualification to the Quarterfinals We thank all Ghanaians for the support. Unto the next game," wrote an excited Ibrahim on Twitter.



