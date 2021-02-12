Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Bernard Tekpetey's brace for Ludogorets against Svoge in Bulgarian Cup match

play videoGhana international Bernard Tekpetey celebrating

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey scored two goals for Ludogorets in their Bulgarian Cup win against Svoge on Thursday.



Bernard Tekpetey's brace helped Ludogorets win the encounter 3-1 at the Ludogorets Arena.



His goal came in the 18th minute as Ludogorets headed into the halftime break with a one-goal advantage.



The 23-year-old grabbed his second after recess in the 57th minute, this time to restore Ludogorets lead after Svoge had equalized through forward Deyan Hristov.



Claudiu Keseru scored to secure the victory for Ludogorets who reach the last 16 of the competition.



Tekpetey has now scored four goals in 22 appearances this season.



Watch the highlights in the post below:



