Watch Banabas Tagoe’s screamer for Malmo against Helsingborg

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Banabas Tagoe, netted his debut goal for Malmö FF U21 in a commanding 3-1 triumph against Helsingborg IF U21 in a Swedish reserves league clash on Tuesday, August 1.



The match commenced with the hosts, Malmö FF U21, taking an early advantage, thanks to a brilliant header from Daniel Gudjohnsen. The young forward expertly converted a corner kick from close range, propelling his team ahead in the enthralling encounter.



Hugo Bolin compounded Helsingborg's troubles by skillfully finding the back of the net from inside the box. Exploiting some defensive lapses by the away team, Bolin capitalized on a loose ball to bolster Malmö's lead.



In the second half, it was Banabas Tagoe's moment to shine. The talented 18-year-old forward delivered a delightful strike from inside the box, outmaneuvering the opposition's goalkeeper and securing the third goal for Malmö FF U21.



Malmö FF U21 stamped their authority with a resounding 3-1 victory over their neighboring rivals, Helsingborg IF U21, in the captivating Youth League clash.



See the goal below:



