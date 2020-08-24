Watch Asamoah Gyan's top goals for UAE- club Al-Ain

Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a video to re-live some of his best goals scored during his three-year stint with UAE side Al-Ain.
The former Black Stars captain left English side Sunderland to join Al-Ain in the summer of 2011.
The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars played some of his best football in his career at the club, helping them win the UAE league title in the 2014/15 season.
He also won the Leagues top goal scorer on three occasions and the AFC Champions League goal king in the 2-13/14 season.
Enjoy the video below:
??????? ???? ???? ?? ????_?????_??????_?????????— ??? ???????? ???????? (@kooora_AE) August 20, 2020
???? ?????? ?? ???? 2012-2013 ?????? 11 ?????? ??????? ???????????? @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/TGlsB1qUyc
