Watch Asamoah Gyan’s musical performance at Christian Atsu’s funeral

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan serenaded the family and sympathizers who attended the funeral of the late Christian Atsu with a soothing musical performance to calm their heavy hearts.



Gyan who was part of the many former Black Stars players who attended the final funeral rites of their late teammate took the center stage to perform at the event.



The former Sunderland player took over the microphone hours after Atsu’s body was conveyed to his final resting place in Ada.



Known for his love for music, Asamoah Gyan sang for close to 40 minutes with the Live Band who backed him up on the instrumentals.



Gyan kept many who had attended the funeral on their dancing feet with his good singing skills.



Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February with Atsu being under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.



The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.



