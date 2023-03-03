You are here: HomeSports2023 03 03Article 1724651

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Asamoah Gyan's multi-million car collection

Asamoah Gyan owns a fleet of cars play videoAsamoah Gyan owns a fleet of cars

As one of Ghana's best scorers in history, Asamoah Gyan drives some of the fanciest cars you could ever see.

At a point, when the former Black Stars captain signed his mega-deal with Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, the Ghanaian star was earning £227,000 per week, which him wealthy to afford.

Just like many football stars, Gyan has a taste for sweet wheels, and that is evident in the collection of cars he owns.

Among Gyan's collection of multi-million dollar cars is the immaculate Rolls Royce, which is the preferred choice of wealthy British men.

The striker's gold Rolls-Royce Phantom was first spotted in 2015 during his spell at United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Ain. At the time, the car was worth a reported $402 000

Gyan's Roll Royce, originally white, was converted to a glowing gold colour that is pleasing to the eye. These days he only drives it to big events.

The former Sunderland striker also owns a Range Rover Sport, which is one of the cars he loves to roll in on regular days.

He also owns a customized Mercedes-Benz bus stuffed with purple velvet seats, gold trim, a bar, and three 42-inch LED televisions. The luxurious bus only moves when Gyan is in the midst of his crew.

Asamoah Gyan's fleet of cars includes a Dodge Challenger, a Land Cruiser, a Hummer, and an Escalade, among many others.

