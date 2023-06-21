Watch Asamoah Gyan’s last goal in Black Stars jersey

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has signed out from professional football and will not appear in the scoresheet for Ghana ever again.



Gyan's last goal for the Black Stars dates back to 2017 when he scored in a friendly against the USA in Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford.



Ghana lost the game 2-1 with the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year scoring a phenomenal freekick as a consolation goal on the night. The goal was the 51 goal in his international career.



The Black Stars' all-time top scorer has now closed the chapter on his football career, following an announcement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



In his emotional statement, he said: “It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football”.









