Watch Asamoah Gyan's 10 Premier League goals for Sunderland in 2010

"I felt I was on top of the world and had the world at my feet", said former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan while remembering how he felt while playing in the Premier League.



25-year-old Asamoah Gyan arrived at Sunderland in the summer of 2010 after an excellent FIFA World Cup in South Africa with the Black Stars of Ghana.



Asamoah Gyan after signing for Sunderland for a club record £13 million from French League One side Stade Rennes made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on September 11 as a substitute for Danny Welbeck.



The Ghanaian scored on his debut against Wigan Athletic to help Sunderland secure a point from the game.



The 2010/2011 Premier League season was an excellent debut for the Ghanaian football legend who ended the campaign with 10 goals in 34 games despite struggling with injuries.



Asamoah Gyan despite having an incredible debut season in the Premier League did not continue in English football after making a big-money move to the Middle East to join Al Ain in 2011.



