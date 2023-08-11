Watch Arsenal legend Thierry Henry dance to popular 'Premier Gaou' song in Ivory Coast

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry is having a good summertime in Ivory Coast where he is enjoying the off-season in the West African country.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the former French international displayed his dancing moves as he sang and danced to the trans-national song 'Premier Gaou’s by ‘Magic System.



Henry, 45, now works as a sports broadcaster with CBS in the United States after leaving his role as the assistant coach of Belgium; a position he held from 2016-2018.



Thierry Henry scored a total of 290 goals in 600 goals at both club and international levels, having enjoyed the larger part of his career with Arsenal where he featured for the Gunners from 1999 to 2007 after playing for Monaco and Juventus.



He went on to have stints with Barcelona and New York Red Bull before bidding farewell to active football in 2012.



He grabbed a lot of laurels at both club and national levels including the World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA European Championship, and FIFA Confederations Cup.



Henry was also honoured with the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021, having won the Premier League top scorer awards on four occasions.









Watch the video below:









Arsenal legend Thierry Henry enjoying his summer holidays.

