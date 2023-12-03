Watch Antoine Semenyo’s goal in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bournemouth when they shared the spoils with Aston Villa on Sunday.



The Black Stars attacker was handed a starting role and contributed significantly to his outfit's 2-2 stalemate at the Vitality Stadium.



Semenyo broke the deadlock for the host just ten minutes into the highly competitive clash after connecting with Ryan Christie pass but Jamaica international Leon Bailey scored to draw Aston Villa level ten minutes later.



England international Dominic Solanke scored to restore Bournemouth's lead in the 52nd minute after he was set up by Milos Kerkez but a stoppage-time strike from Ollie Watkins denied the host the three maximum points at stake.



The Ghana international was subbed off in the 71st minute and was replaced by Luis Sinisterra.



The former Bristol City attacker is enjoying an amazing season with the Premier League outfit, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 11 games.







