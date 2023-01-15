Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal for Bristol City against Birmingham City

Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored for the third game running in 2023 and performed the new Marcus Rashford celebration, which is the new trend now.



Semenyo has been in fine form since the start of the season, helping Bristol City to a 4-2 victory against Birmingham City at Ashton Gate.



He scored in Bristol City's first league game of the year against Coventry, added another in the FA Cup last week, and not only scored but also assisted this weekend.



The 23-year-old goal and assist helped Bristol City beat Birmingham City 4-2 at Ashton Gate for the first time since October.



After 17 minutes, Antoine Semenyo scored with his chest into an empty net, before Nahki Wells doubled the lead four minutes later.



After Tahith Chong was brought down in the box, a Troy Deeney penalty cut the deficit before halftime.



However, Mark Sykes scored two second-half goals for the Robins, one of which was assisted by the Ghanaian, and despite Reda Khadra pulling another goal back with 14 minutes to go, the Blues were defeated for the fourth time in a row.



Watch video below:



