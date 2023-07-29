Watch Andre Ayew's spectacular free-kick goal scored in a training match

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Despite playing on a rough pitch at Legon Nania Park, Andre Ayew showcased his brilliance by pulling off a breathtaking free-kick goal.



Currently, a free agent after his six-month deal with Nottingham Forest expired, Ayew is carefully considering his next move and has engaged the services of a personal trainer to maintain his fitness.



In Ghana, Ayew is taking his training seriously and occasionally participates in friendlies to keep himself sharp. During one of these games, he demonstrated that his skills are still intact, leaving everyone at the venue, including fellow players, applauding in awe.

The former Marseille player has garnered interest from clubs in both Europe and the Arab world, and he is determined to make the right decision for his future, seeking a club that will provide him with the platform and trust to continue shining on the field.



As he evaluates his options, Ayew remains focused and committed to maintaining his top form. His dedication to staying in shape and his recent display of brilliance on the pitch are clear indicators that he is ready for the next chapter in his football journey.





