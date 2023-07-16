Watch Andre Ayew 's late goal in an all-stars match featuring Wakaso and others

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew scored a late goal in an All-Stars friendly match which was played on Saturday, July 15 at the Nania Park located at the University of Ghana.



The match featured some players like Black Stars player Mubarak Wakaso, former FC Torino player, Afriyie Acquah, ex-Zamalek forward Benjamin Acheampong among others.



Muniru Sulley the brother of Sulley Muntari played on the side of the Black team who wore featured a number of stars.



The team in white featured players like former Asante Kotoko players Christopher Nettey and Imoro Ibrahim. Stephen Appiah’s son who plays for Great Olympics was also part of the white team as well as Frank Assinki who won the U20 AFCON with Ghana in 2021. Philemon Baffour who also played for the Black Stars at one point also played for the team in White and other stars.



The match was watched by many Ghana football legends, Tony Baffoe, the Maestro Abedi Pele who was present with his grandson and Fatawu Dauda.



The team in white scored the first goal through former Al Hilal player, Imoro Ibrahim who scored a brilliant curler from 18 yards in the second half.



The team in white tried to get the equalizer on many occasions and managed to win a penalty but Afriyie Acquah squandered the opportunity as he balloon the ball.



Mubarak Wakaso set up Andre Ayew in the final minutes of the game to score the late equalizer for the match to end 1-1.



Watch highlights of the match below







