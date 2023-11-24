Watch Andre Ayew's first training with Le Havre

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew trained for the first time with his Le Havre teammates following his return from international duty.



The former Olympique Marseille forward signed for the Ligue 1 side before the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. Ayew penned a deal till the end of the 2023/24 season.



The 33-year-old was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over the Bareas of Madagascar but started in the defeat to Comoros in Moroni.



With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 50 days away, the Swansea City legend joined his Le Havre teammates for training as he prepares for his debut.



Ayew is returning to Ligue after eight years playing in England, Turkey and Qatar.



His return to club football is huge boost for the Black Stars, who need their inspirational lead for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



Ayew is Ghana's top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be expected tp play a key role in what could be his last AFCON.



