Watch Andre Ayew’s first interview after joining Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has granted his first interview after joining Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.



Andre Ayew joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Qatari side, Al-Sadd.



Speaking in his first interview, the 33-year-old admitted it has always been difficult playing against his new club anytime they meet.



He also stated that he knows what Nottingham Forest means to the city and is ready to give his best to ensure they remain in the Premier League.



Andre Ayew, who is reuniting with his former coach, Steve Cooper also spoke about their relationship on and off the pitch.



Andre Ayew, who has played for Swansea City and West Ham in the Premier League, will be looking to bring his experience to the party as Forest fights to stay in the English top flight.



According to him, it is only right for him to return to the Premier League which is the best league in the world after playing at his 3rd World Cup with the Black Stars.



Watch Andre Ayew’s interview below:







