Watch Andre Ayew's brilliant goal against Lutton

play videoAyew hit a goal and assist for Swansea

Andre Ayew scored a brilliant solo goal in Swansea City’s 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Skybet Championship on Saturday.



The 30-year-old Ghana Black Stars captain assisted the first and scored the second goal for Steve Cooper’s side that has seen them amass 29 points and sit 4th in the league log after 16 games.



Welsh defender, Connor Roberts, scored as early as in the second minute courtesy of Andre Ayew’s layback pass to put the Jack Army in the lead.



Andre made a vital goal-line clearance in the game to ensure the goal is safe before wrapping up the game with a left-footed low shot.



He picked a pass just closer to the corner area and sprinted past a crowd of Luton defending players and slotted it into the net with a low shot when he approached the D in the 89th minute.



The Swansea City number ten was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Viktor Gyökeres to come on.



With the goal and assist, the former West Ham star has now scored seven goals this season and created three others for teammates.





