Watch Alexander Djiku's grabs debut goal for Fenerbahçe SK with superb volley

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has scored his first goal for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe SK.



The highly-rated centre-back signed for the Turkish Club in the summer transfer window after ending his stay in France where he played for Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.



Since debuting for Fenerbahçe SK, Alexander Djiku has excelled and become a key player in the defense of his team.



Today, the defender started in the heart of his team’s defense in the game against Istanbul Başakşehir FK.

Putting on a very top performance for the host, Alexander Djiku scored in the 5th minute to give Fenerbahçe SK the lead.



Thanks to an own goal from Leonardo Duarte and a goal from Sebastian Szymanski, Fenerbahçe SK led Başakşehir FK 3-0 at halftime.



Alexander Djiku and his teammates are fully in control and confident about a good performance in the second half to cruise to victory to bag all three points.









