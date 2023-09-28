Watch Alexander Djiku's grabs debut goal for Fenerbahçe SK with superb volley

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023
Source: www.footballghana.com
Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has scored his first goal for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe SK.
The highly-rated centre-back signed for the Turkish Club in the summer transfer window after ending his stay in France where he played for Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.
Since debuting for Fenerbahçe SK, Alexander Djiku has excelled and become a key player in the defense of his team.
Today, the defender started in the heart of his team’s defense in the game against Istanbul Başakşehir FK.
Putting on a very top performance for the host, Alexander Djiku scored in the 5th minute to give Fenerbahçe SK the lead.
Thanks to an own goal from Leonardo Duarte and a goal from Sebastian Szymanski, Fenerbahçe SK led Başakşehir FK 3-0 at halftime.
Alexander Djiku and his teammates are fully in control and confident about a good performance in the second half to cruise to victory to bag all three points.
Watch the video below:
????????Alexander Djiku with his first goal for Fenerbahçe— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 28, 2023
Gorgeous volley????pic.twitter.com/KDgifyktPZ