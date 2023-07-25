Watch Afena-Gyan's hat-trick for US Cremonese in 18-0 win in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Ghanaian forward, Felix Afena-Gyan scored a hat-trick for US Cremonese in their 18-0 win over Pieve Di Bono in a pre-season friendly match.



The striker was handed a starting role for his team as they stepped up preparations ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Afena-Gyan wasted no time in making an impact on the game. In the 14th minute, he found the back of the net, doubling US Cremonese's lead.



As the game progresses, he got himself into the groove and scored two more goals to make it a hat-trick at the end of the friendly game.



The game eventually ended with US Cremonese beating Pieve Di Bono 18-0.



Following their demotion to the Serie B, Felix Afena-Gyan and his teammates are preparing for the challenges of possibly qualifying back to the Serie A in the upcoming season.



