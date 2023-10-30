Watch Abdul Mumin’s first goal for Spanish club Rayo Vallecano

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Abdul Mumin scored his first goal for Rayo Vallecano when they shared the spoils with Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga.



The Ghanaian defender lasted the entire duration as his outfit played out a 2-2 stalemate against Sociedad at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.



On his return to the starting lineup for Rayo Vallecano, Mumin made a good account of himself by netting the opener in his sides stalemate against Sociedad.



The former Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back opened the scoring for his side in the 31st minute before Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity for the visitors as the first half ended 1-1.



Mikel Oyarzabal sealed a brace in the second half to put Sociedad in the lead after hitting the back of the net in the 66th minute but Bebé ensured the host earn a point after grabbing the equalizer in added time.



The Ghanaian defender has made three appearances for Vallecano this season, scoring just once.



Mumin joined the Spanish club from Vitoria Guimaraes in September 2022.





