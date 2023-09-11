You are here: HomeSports2023 09 11Article 1841846

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Warm reactions on social media as NFL Owusu Koramoah rocks Kente, dances adowa to NFL match

Ghanaian NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Ghanaian NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Ghanaian NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stole the show in the opening match of the 2023/24 NFL season as he proudly flaunted his Ghanaian heritage with a traditional Kente outfit for the Cleveland Browns’ match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owusu-Koramoah turned heads by rocking a vibrant Kente outfit. The NFL star walked majestically in the traditional attire with local sandals to match which showcased his Ghanaian connection.

Owusu-Koramoah also delighted the audience by showcasing the Adowa dance, a cherished part of Ashanti tradition as he made his way to the locker room before the match.

As the game unfolded, Owusu-Koramoah's passion and pride seemed to inspire his team.

The Cleveland Browns took control against the Cincinnati Bengals, building a commanding 24-3 lead as the fourth quarter neared.

For the Cleveland Browns, this season represents a fresh start. They aim to rebound from their previous struggles as they finished at the bottom of the AFC North table in the regular season.





