Warm reactions from Ghanaians as Capasta of Telemo fame becomes head coach of Norwegian team

At our first official event in 2013, Capasta's local team won the first prize when he was still a bartender at Lizzy's sports complex. We are proud to see him achieve greatness. #ReddyLiveEvent https://t.co/YSz1JMoRL8 — REDDY LIVE (@ReddyLiveFirm) July 12, 2023

Capasta as a Coach, when his team wins a game, celebrating time pic.twitter.com/hmBUzovnvQ — Henri kwamz???????????????? (@MrDenuome) July 12, 2023

Anyone who dey stake Norway league.. ov 2.5 for that team always.. congrats to him — Zeeke ???????????????? (@MrAbbanGH) July 12, 2023

He was my coach at Desailly Academy very good and Fun to be with — David Lyret ????????⚽️???? (@DLyret) July 12, 2023

If he were to be in Ghana, he won’t get this opportunity coz he will be judged based on his previous experience as a musician! Our Ghanaian society is too static — Kenneth Tagoe ???????? (@Kenneth37069101) July 12, 2023

How he ein dreams go turn aspirations — Nana Osei ???????? ???????? (@Nana_osei7) July 12, 2023

Wow I'm so happy for him. May he continuing rising to the top — OBIBA JK ???????? (@jake_ami2) July 12, 2023

A lot of people have ambitions and goals they want to achieve but due to how bad our system is we choose to peruse a career that will make us get something to survive. I knew this wen I japa. Lots of opportunities available you can be watever you want . — Cfc blue boy (@CFCblueboi) July 12, 2023

This guy has been working on this since I’ve known him from the days of Telemo!! Glad he’s making his dreams a reality. Congratulations Abandi — Eddy (@GreyRCF) July 12, 2023

I've never been so happy for someone I don't even know. Congrats brother. — Delali ???????? (@ewe_boi) July 12, 2023

He’s won several titles with an u13 side years ago in Europe — Emmanu’Well (@gadonpapa1) July 12, 2023

Congratulations to @Capasta_ambandi for being the Head Coach of @IKJFotball in Norway. @SaddickAdams @ghanafaofficial @TheGhanaWeb its about time you do more research about him and let the youth get inspired by his good works up there???????????????? ..One of the youngest Coach in Norway.. pic.twitter.com/KBfN28fXle — prince pyino (@Princepyino) July 10, 2023

