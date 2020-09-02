Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Walewale astroturf 95% complete – Zongo Minister

Dr Sheik Mustapha Abdul-Hamid inspecting the project

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Sheik Mustapha Abdul-Hamid visited the astroturf under construction in the Walewale Municipality in the North East Region and expressed happiness with the progress of work.



As part of the NPP’s campaign ahead of 2016, the party promised to provide astroturf pitches to ensure the promotion of the game of football.



The Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry was formed to ensure that such a project sees the light of day.



In a post on his social media pages, the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid indicated that he visited the project ongoing in Walewale in the North East Region and the project is steadily takingshape.



According to him, he was informed that the project was 95% done and will be ready for use by the people of Walewale very soon.



He said “I took advantage of my time in North East Region to inspect the Walewale Astroturf project. I met busy workers onsite. I was informed the project is 95% complete. The contractor has assured me that by the end of September 2020, he will complete and handover the beautiful edifice. The youth and opinion leaders of the community also told me they cannot wait to use the facility”.



Similar projects have been done in Bolgatanga, Madina.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.