Wakaso provides assist to help Jiangsu Suning thrash Henan Jianye 5-2

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso provided an assist while in action for Jiangsu Suning FC today as they cruised to a 5-2 win against Henan Jianye.



The two Chinese Super League clubs were in action at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium to fight for all the available 3 points on the match.



After a good start to the match, a brace from Ivan Santini in the first 15 minutes handed Jiangsu Suning a healthy 2-goal lead.



Unfortunately, they could not hold on and conceded twice through goals from Henrique Dourado and Yusong Ni on the 41st minute and 45th minute respectively drawing level for Henan Jianye.



But for a good response from the home team, they scored through Eder in added time to restore their lead before the first half break.



In the second half, Ivan Santini scored on the 66th minute to complete his hat-trick before Ghana’s Mubarak Wakaso assisted Eder to wrap up a 5-2 victory for Jiangsu Suning.

