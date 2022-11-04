You are here: HomeSports2022 11 04Article 1656566

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Wakaso in 2022? - Social media users react to Black Stars' provisional squad for World Cup

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter have reacted to Black Stars coach Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The squad announced on Friday, November 3, 2022, has usual faces such as Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey among others.

Three local players, two from Hearts of Oak and one from Asante Kotoko made the shortlist.

The Hearts of Oak contingent are Dennis Korsah and Afriyie Barnieh while Kotoko is represented by Ibrahim Danlad.

Mubarak Wakaso, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Kassim Nuhu, and Caleb Ekuban are some of the big-name returnees in the squad.

While many are pleased with the majority of the names on the list, some have raised concerns about the inclusion of Wakaso.

Some opined that the Eupen midfielder should not make the final list for the tournament.

The squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.

