Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Wakaso impresses for Jiangsu Sunning FC in 1-1 draw against Shanghai SIPG

Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso put up an outstanding performance on Thursday morning to help his Jiangsu Sunning FC side to draw 1-1 against Shanghai SIPG.



The two Chinese Super League clubs locked horns at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center today to battle for the available 3 points on the matchday.



Having started the match for Jiangsu Sunning FC, Mubarak Wakaso displayed impressive form and handed his team the needed edge in midfield.



He went on to play 89 minutes of the game where he completed 10 successful accurate passes while earning a passing accuracy of 90%.



On the match day, the first half ended goalless even though both teams could have scored with the few chances they created.



The game intensified in the second half and produced 2 goals in the process. First, Alex Teixeira scored for Jiangsu Suning F.C in the 55th minute before an own goal from Cheng Zhang salvaged a point for the visitors.





