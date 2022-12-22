Wakaso, Kudus, Kamaldeen shouldn't have been in Ghana's squad for 2021 AFCON - Team Doctor

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Dr. Adam Baba, Head of the Medical Committee of the Ghana Football Association, has insisted that the injured trio Wakaso Mubarak, Mohammed Kudus, and Kamaldeen Sulemana shouldn’t have been included in the Ghana squad for the 2021 AFCON.



Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac included the three players in his final 26-man Black Stars squad for the tournament which was staged in Cameroon from January 9, 2022, to February 6, 2022, despite their injury situation.



The orthopedic surgeon, who is currently the Head of the Ghana FA’s Medical Committee, suggested standard FIFA medical requirements were breached by Ghana to include the players in the squad.



He tells Enoch Worlanyo on the SportsNite show on Asempa FM that Milovan Rajevac had the final say on the inclusion of the players in the squad and had private medical practitioners from Al Sadd personally treat Wakaso.



However, the 32-year-old was unable to recover in time to play part of the tournament before Ghana was eliminated by minnows Comoros.



"Dede Ayew arranged for Wakaso to get his physio treatment from his club. We wnent and he was being treated by the doctor. We were always supervising. Wakaso was being treated by Dede's team. All the three players, Kamaldeen, Kudus and Wakaso should not have been invited if we were to go by the protocol".