Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki: Meet the Ghanaian-Japanese player who has joined Girona

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spanish side Girona have completed the signing of Japanese-Ghanaian forward Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki from Tokushima Vortis.



Ibrahim has joined the Spanish first-tier side on a season-long deal, but will play their B team.



The 20-year-old made his professional debut for Tokushima Vortis in 2021. He has spent the last two years on loan, playing in Spain.



In 2021, he joined the Valencia U19 team, where he scored three goals in 12 games. He was loaned out for another season to Barcelona in 2022, where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.



He is now set for his third loan spell in Spain following his move to Girona.



Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki was born in Kanagawa in Japan to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother.



His father is a retired footballer who competed in Japanese football tournaments while his mother is a former Volleyball and Basketball player.





