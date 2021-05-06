Wa Suntaa player Nuhu Yakubu slapped with 10 game ban for referee abuse

Soccer News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Wa Suntaa SC player Nuhu Yakubu has been fined GHC2000 and handed a ten-game ban for verbally and physically abusing a referee.



Yakubu attacked referee Joseph Addae in the Division one match between Wales Suntaa and Berekum Arsenals



The Ghana Football Association found the player guilty of disrespect and disregard of the laws of the game after reviewing reports of the gross misconduct shown by the player.



Following the DC's sitting, Yakuku breached Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, Article 12(1)i of the GFADisciplinary Code, 2019, Article 12(1)j of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 and Article 12(1)k of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in their match against Berekum Arsenals Nuhu Yakubu verbally and physically abused referee Joseph Addae, an act which is in gross disregard to the laws of the game and regulations of the association.



The Wa Suntaa striker has been fined an amount of GHC 2000 in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.



Nuhu Yakubu has also been banned from playing 10 matches in accordance with Article 12(i).



He has Nuhu been warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.







