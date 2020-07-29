Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Wa Suntaa dissolve management and technical team

The club was in good good last season

Division One League club Wa Suntaa SC have confirmed the dissolution of both their management and technical team ahead of the upcoming football season.



The Wa based Division One club in an official statement signed by the club President Daud Arif confirmed the news.



The club thanked both management and technical team for their dedication to the side throughout their three years’ stay in the Division One League



Wa Suntaa SC was 7th on the league table before the cancellation of the season due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic



Below is the official statement from the club





