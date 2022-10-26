WWE superstar Kofi Kingston builds computer lab and library media centre for Atwima Takyiman

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Ghanaian-American professional wrestler, Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah commonly known as Kofi Kingston has built a modernized computer lab and IT center in his hometownAtwima Takyiman in the Ashanti Region.



The center is the first of his quest to build computer labs and library media for Junior High Schools across Ghana.



In an announcement made via a Twitter post on October 14, 2022, Kingston noted that the project will be set up in underprivileged areas in the country.



According to the WWE wrestler, the centers which are spearheaded by his CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will aim at training high school students in computer literacy, media and information literacy (MIL), critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills among others.



"The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will build top-quality computer labs & library media centers for junior high schools across Ghana, particularly in underprivileged areas. (The acronym’CLICK’ stands for Computer Lab and Integrated Center of Knowledge).



Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah was born in Kumasi, Ghana to Ghanaian parents, Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah and Kwasi Sarkodie-Mensah. The family relocated to the USA where he continued his formal education at Winchester High School and then at Boston College.



He is a professional wrestler signed to World Wrestling Entertainment(WWE) and performs with the ring name Kofi Kingston.



In 2019, he became the first African-born WWE Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan. He later visited Ghana with the title after his record-breaking triumph.



