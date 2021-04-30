WPL matchday 11 preview– Northern Zone

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The competition is gathering momentum especially in the Southern Zone where only one point separates Hasaacas Ladies and Berry Ladies. In the Northern Zone, Ampem Darkoa Ladies need only one win to wrap things up in the Zone after opening an 11 point gap at the top of the table. Here is what to expect on matchday 11.



Fabulous Ladies vs. Ashtown Ladies



The return encounter of this revered regional derby will see Fabulous Ladies (bottom) come up against rivals Ashtown Ladies at the WESCO Park. Fabulous Ladies lost heavily (5-1) to Ampem Darkoa Ladies on matchday 10 while Ashtown Ladies managed to pick a point in their game against city rivals, Kumasi Sports Academy. Ashtown Ladies are seven (7) points ahead of Fabulous Ladies and sit 4th in the league table. Abigail Sakyiwaa of Fabulous Ladies who has an impeccable record in this encounter is out injured. Firdous Yakubu and Veronica Darkwa are currently the two most reliable players in the Ashtown Ladies set up.



Pearl Pia Ladies vs Northern Ladies



Matches between Pearl Pia Ladies and Northern Ladies are always thrilling as it represents one of the biggest fixtures in the Women's Premier League calendar. The derby has earned a lot of attention both on and off the field due to the controversies around it. Pearl Pia Ladies drew with Supreme Ladies on matchday 10 and would walk into the tie brimming with confidence. They have won one, drawn 6 and lost of the 10 matches played thus far and sit 7th in the table with 9 points. Northern Ladies are come into this tie with a lacklustre home draw with Prison Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale. They have also won 2, drawn 5 and lost 3 in the League bagging 11 points – one place above their rivals. Their previous encounter in the first round ended 0-0.



Supreme Ladies vs Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Supreme Ladies are set to host leaders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Okese Park-Ejisu on Sunday. Eleven points separate the two sides and with the current form of Supreme Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will head into the game as favourites. The Kumasi-based club sits in 5th place with 10 points after 10 games this season. They put up an uninspiring performance to draw with Pearl Pia Ladies last weekend. Ampem Darkoa Ladies on the other hand have had a seemingly easy sailing this term, winning 8 and drawing of the 10 matches in the season. Striker Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah was phenomenal last weekend, recording a hat-trick against Fabulous Ladies and looks buoyed by that outing. The previous encounter between these two sides ended 3-2 in favour of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Prisons Ladies vs Kumasi Sports Academy



Prisons Ladies host Kumasi Sports Academy in a battle for the second spot’ on Saturday. The Prisons lads won the previous encounter – following a strike from Abigail Tutuwaa to win 1-0. Kumasi Sports Academy will go into this fixture looking to get revenge for that painful defeat and with just one point separating them, Kumasi Sports Academy need to work off their socks to get the result. They lie in 2nd place with 15 points while Prisons Ladies follow closely in 3rd place with 14 points. A win for KUSA will cement their place in 2nd spot with three matches to end the League. Prisons Ladies on the other hand will equally need a win to surpass their opponent on the league log.