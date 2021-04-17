WPL Week 9 Preview: Berry Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals in dicey duel

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: GNA

Second-placed on the Southern Zone league log, Berry Ladies will welcome Soccer Intellectuals in a dicey duel at the Madina AstroTurf in match-day nine of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, April 16.



Going into the encounter, the ‘Sweet Berries’ showed class to wallop struggling Immigration Ladies 4-1 at the McDan La Town Park last Saturday.



Winger, Constance Serwaa Agyemang with a superb performance grabbed a brace with a goal each from Victoria Osei and Grace Adams to humble the Immigration lads.



Even without their Head Coach Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe, Berry Ladies were a delight to watch and a win against Soccer Intellectuals would keep their title hopes alive as they trail Hasaacas Ladies with a point difference.



Their opponent Soccer Intellectuals who have five wins, and three losses in eight outings would face a herculean task beating a Berry side with one loss.



Soccer Intellectuals were in fine form when they thrashed last on the league Sea Lions. Goals from Mary Awuah Boateng, Sophia Abena Yeboah and Amoh Janet were enough to amass the maximum points to sit third on the league table with 15 points.



In the first round, Berry Ladies picked full points in Ajumako courtesy a hat-trick from Felicity Asante, however, this weekend's encounter presents a huge test to Berry Ladies as Soccer Intellectuals boasts of no away loss in Accra in the ongoing League.



Elsewhere at the Mcdan La Town Park on Sunday, resurgent Police Ladies will be hoping to ease past Sea Lions to increase their point accumulation.



Police Ladies heads into this fixture with a 3-1 victory over Edna Quagraine’s Thunder Queens. Police’s Striker Jane Ayieyam, Grace Anima and El Shaddai Acheampong were on target to record their heaviest win this season.



Sea Lions have been unimpressive in the 2020/21 season drawing a match with seven losses. In the last meeting between the two teams, Police Ladies came victorious and would bank hopes in their fine form in the second round to thrash Sea Lions.



Southern zone league leaders, Hasaacas Ladies would seek to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games after beating Lady Strikers 5-1 last weekend when they face Immigration Ladies on Saturday. A win for Yussif Basigi’s charges would maintain their stay at the top and deepen their opponent’s wounds.



Immigration Ladies have managed one win, two draws and five defeats in their last eight games. However, the last encounter between the two sides on matchday two ended goalless and would bask their confidence on that to pick a point against Hassacas Ladies at the Sekondi-Gyandu Park.



In Cape Coast, Lady Strikers who lost 1-5 to leaders Hasaacas Ladies would host Thunder Queens. Their influential player, Suzzy Dede Teye would seek to come out superior over a battling team to send a strong signal to the other contenders.



In the Northern Zone, leaders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would travel up North to face Pearl Pia Ladies at the Utrecht Park in Tamale whilst Fabulous Ladies take on Supreme ladies at the WESCO Park.



At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Prisons Ladies would battle Ashtown Ladies. Prisons ladies go into the fixture with a win over Supreme Ladies last week. Though they struggle to win at home, their last victory would boost their confidence facing Ashtown and Kumasi Sports Academy will lock horns with Northern ladies for the maximum points.